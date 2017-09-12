Stop approving disability unfriendly buildings, LCC told

Disability Rights Watch has advised the Lusaka City Council to stop approving the construction of buildings that do not have disability friendly features.

And the organization has called on the Ministry of Finance to consider allocating funds in the 2018 budget meant to refund those that are modifying their buildings to make them disability friendly.

Organization national Coordinator Bruce Chooma has expressed concern how the country is not taking seriously the need for all buildings to be accessible to the physically challenged including houses.

Mr. Chooma has noted with concern how the Lusaka city council has continued to allow structures to be put up despite not having features that are friendly to the disabled.

He has also questioned the lack of facilities such as lifts at the Civic Centre to allow the ease movement of the disabled.

Mr Chooma points out that the Disabilities Act is very clear on the need for structures to have disability friendly features and therefore the need for the authorities such as the LCC to abide by the Act.