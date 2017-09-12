North Korea slapped with UN sanctions after nuclear test

The United Nations has imposed a fresh round of sanctions on North Korea after its sixth and largest nuclear test.

The measures restrict oil imports and ban textile exports – an attempt to starve the North of fuel and income for its weapons programmes.

The US had originally proposed harsher sanctions including a total ban on oil imports.

The vote was only passed unanimously after Pyongyang allies Russia and China agreed to the reduced measures.

The sanctions, which were passed at a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, were met with anger by North Korea.

A statement on state news agency KNCA called the US a “bloodthirsty beast obsessed with the wild dream” of reversing Pyongyang’s nuclear programme. It warned that if the US did eventually push through harsher sanctions, North Korea would “absolutely make sure that the US pays due price”.

The US had called for the harshest ever sanctions on North Korea including a total ban on oil imports, a measure seen by some analysts as hugely destabilising for the regime.

But the new measures instead only place limits on such products. China, Pyongyang’s main economic ally, supplies most of North Korea’s crude oil.

A proposed asset freeze and travel ban on leader Kim Jong-un have also been dropped.

A ban on exports of textiles – Pyongyang’s second-biggest export worth more than $700m (£530m) a year – and measures to prohibit North Koreans from working overseas will go ahead.

The US said Pyongyang heavily taxes its 93,000 citizens it sends abroad for work, and estimated the latter move would cut off $500m of revenue every year.

The US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, told the Security Council after the vote: “We don’t take pleasure in further strengthening sanctions today. We are not looking for war.”

“The North Korean regime has not yet passed the point of no return… If it agrees to stop its nuclear program, it can reclaim its future.”

South Korea has praised the measures, and a presidential office spokesman said on Tuesday: “North Korea needs to realise that a reckless challenge against international peace will only bring about even stronger sanctions against them.”

Monday’s resolution was the ninth one unanimously adopted by the UN since 2006.