FODEP wants govt to operationalise Ward Development Committees

The Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has appealed to the Ministry of Local Government to operationalise the formation of Ward Development Committees in districts.

FODEP Executive Director, Mweenge Chimfwembe feels that while the formation of ward committee have a constitutional backing, in some district they do not exist whereas in places where they exist they have not been oriented.

Mr. Chimfwembe has since called for the formation of Ward Development Committees in areas where they are non-existence in order to enhance inclusive development in the districts.

He states that if the implementation of the 7th National Development Plan is to bear fruits, there is need for government to ensure that ward development committees are put in place and given the necessary competences that they need in order to provide a platform for the people on the ground.