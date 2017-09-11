Stop it, Govt tells KCM

Mines Minister Christopher Yaluma has directed Konkola Copper Mines to immediately stop outsourcing labour.

KCM has reportedly employed 910 expatriates with intentions to increase the number further.

Mr. Yaluma has since warned the mining company to stop employing expatriates forthwith.

He says government will not allow a situation which will lead to Zambians losing jobs because of foreigners.

Mr. Yaluma has since directed KCM to fire the said foreign employees and hire Zambians.

The Mines Minister says government has engaged KCM to understand why it wants to outsource labour when the country has the human resource to perform various tasks in the mines.