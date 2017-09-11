Speaker advised not be seen to be partisan as parley reopens

Zitukule Consortium, an institution that promotes good governance and human rights has called on the Speaker of the National Assembly to ensure there is fair and equitable representation of the Zambian people in the house through their elected representative as the house reconvenes.

Organization Executive Director Nicholas Phiri tells Q-news that the Speaker should not be seen to be taking a partisan stance on constitutional matters.

He has also advised parliamentarians to be level headed.

Mr Phiri notes that debates in the house by Members of Parliament from both the ruling and opposition parties were during the last session driven by the agendas of their respective parties, and not the national agenda.

Mr. Phiri has since reminded Parliamentarians that they have one good common cause which is to serve the interest of the Zambian people.