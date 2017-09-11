Happenings at KCM worries HH

The Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has expressed concern over the happenings at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says the issue of subcontracting by KCM must be carefully managed to avoid job losses as was the case last year when thousands of miners lost their jobs.

He says the UPND will do everything possible to safeguard the interest of the miners so that they can keep their jobs.

Mr Hichilema has further reaffirmed his commitment to defend and support the miners and any Zambian so that they keep their jobs and continue with their lives.

He says the UPND is expecting no job losses in the mining sector especially when the copper prices are doing fairly well on the world market.

Mr Hichilema says the sub-contracting process by KCM must be done in the interest of the miners, while considering all possible outcomes.