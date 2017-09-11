BAT bemoans increasing illicit tobacco trade

British American Tobacco has stressed the need for increased enforcement towards the curbing of illicit tobacco trade in the country which is accounting for more than K200 million worth of tax per year.

Speaking during a media breakfast meeting, BAT Managing Director, Godfrey Machanzi said legal tobacco businesses face extinction in Zambia, putting local employment under threat due to increasing illicit tobacco trade.

Mr. Machanzi has called for policies that will protect legal businesses stating that law enforcement firms and auditors should also follow up the small and medium traders who are found in markets such as COMESA instead of always following up big firms.

He has disclosed that the firm has recorded losses in the recent years due to illicit sales of tobacco, stating that at the beginning of the first half of 2017, British American Tobacco Zambia recorded a 100 percent loss due to illicit tobacco trading.

Mr Machanzi has also noted the need for robust consultation by government with firms in the tobacco industry on all policies regarding taxation and others affecting the tobacco industry.