Over 1, 000 refugees from DRC enter Zambia

Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has confirmed that over 1, 000 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo have arrived in Zambia after running away from fighting in that country.

Mr. Chilangwa who was in company of PF Luapula Province party officials says the refugees had been camped at Ponde Secondary School in Chienge District and another transit point in Nchelenge.

Mr. Chilangwa says with continued skirmishes in DRC’s Pweto area yesterday, the number of refugees entering the country would keep increasing.

He states that yesterday evening saw over 300 more making entries into Zambia as run aways.

Mr. Chilangwa says government has collaborated well with the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Zambia Red Cross Society in giving aid to the Congolese refugees.

He says all the refugees will be moved from Secondary School to the Nchelenge transit point which already has over 300 in the wake of schools reopening on Monday, September 11.

He said from the Nchelenge transit point the refugees would be moved to Maheba in Solwezi.

He has since called on Zambians living in both Nchelenge and Chienge to continue being hospitable to the refugees as they continued arriving.