Kamba castigates Kambwili

The ruling PF Youths in Lusaka Province have cautioned suspended Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili to desist from issuing unwarranted attacks on President Edgar Lungu.

PF Lusaka province Youth Chairman Kennedy Kamba in a statement says politics of insulting the Head of State in the hope that political fortunes will accrue are long gone.

Mr. Kamba says Zambians must be wondering what Mr. Kambwili really stands for.

He says in his effort to attack President Lungu, Mr. Kambwili claimed that the Head of State lived in a Garage where vehicles are repaired in Chawama Constituency.

He says while Mr. Kambwili’s statement is nothing but hogwash, he was deliberately mocking poor Zambians whose harsh realities the PF Government is working hard to resolve.