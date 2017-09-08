President Lungu officially commissions Lusaka – Ndola dual carriageway

President Lungu has officially commissioned the construction of the 366km Lusaka-Ndola-Luanshya Dual Carriageway at the cost of US$ 1.2 Billion.

Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony in Chisamba today, President Lungu says this road will have various economic benefits for residents and business entities in communities where this project is being implemented.

President Lungu says the Great North is the main artery at the heart of the country and that the nation needs it in good shape always, so as to cut on the unacceptable high number of accidents the nation currently witnessed.

He says this is an important route connecting Southern and Central parts of Zambia to mining towns on the Copperbelt and Northern parts of the country.

President Lungu says the route is also cardinal to transiting vehicles to and from Democratic Republic of Congo and other countries in the SADC and COMESA regions.

He is delighted that finally government has awarded the contract to China Jiangxi Corporation for international economic and technical cooperation to construct the Lusaka – Ndola dual carriage way at a cost of us$ 1.2 billion and that the project is expected to be completed within 48 months.

The Head of State says he is glad to note that during construction period, this project will create over 3000 jobs to the people.

Speaking earlier, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Youming states that Zambia shares a profound traditional friendship and enjoys a time-honoured history of cooperation in the area of infrastructure with China.

Mr. Youming says states that the project of the Lusaka – Ndola dual carriage way is a key step to break the bottleneck of Zambia’s development.