FDD demands that Matibini explains contraction of US$200 loan

The opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) has demanded that the Speaker of National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini must explain to the Zambian people whether or not Parliament authorized the contraction of the latest loan of $200 million by the PF Government from the World Bank in accordance with the Constitution.

FDD Spokesperson Antonio Mwanza has told QFM News via telephone that Articles 63 and 207 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia clearly states that Government cannot contract any loan or debt without the express approval of the National Assembly.

Mr. Mwanza says in line with these provisions of the law, his party beseech Dr. Matibini to provide proof to the nation showing when the National Assembly approved the contraction of the said loan.

Mr. Mwanza, who is also FDD Deputy National Secretary, says the PF is killing the future of the children with the enormous debt burden and the general mismanagement of the country’s economy.

He says what is worrying about this whole thing is not just the ballooning debt levels the nation is witnessing but the imprudent use of the debt money, unbelievable fiscal indiscipline and the sheer incompetence of the government to effectively manage the economy.

The FDD Spokesperson says the PF Government cannot account for the huge debt that they have accrued since coming into office in 2011.