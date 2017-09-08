Govt asked to reintroduce 7.5% import duty on copper concentrates

Business and Financial Analyst Blessings Kafwanka has called on government to consider reintroducing the 7.5 percent import duty on copper concentrates in the 2018 National Budget.

Mr. Kafwanka has told QTV Business News that this 7.5 percent import duty was there in the 2017 national budget but was later removed as the copper prices on the international market were not so good.

Mr. Kafwanka says now that copper prices on the international market are improving, it is imperative that the government considers reintroducing this import duty on copper concentrates.

And the Business and Financial Analyst says the increase in copper prices on the international market is a positive development for Zambia as the country depends on copper production for financial earnings.

He says Zambia’s economy has gone through a lot of stress in the recent past and that the increase in the copper prices has come as a relief to the country’s economy.