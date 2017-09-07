Turkey to train 20 Zambian doctors

Turkey, through the country’s Ministry of Health has offered to train 20 Zambian doctors and paramedics in the field of emergency health services.

Turkey’s Ministry of Health Head of Department for International Health Policies Selami Kilic says the country is determined to implement the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on co-operation in the field of health with the Zambian Ministry of Health for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He said this during a meeting with Chargé d’Affaires of Zambia in Turkey, Bwalya Nondo in Ankara today.

Dr Kilic also said the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey is ready to provide technical support in strengthening Zambia’s health systems, early warning response systems and diseases surveillance among other areas of co-operation outlined in the proposed MoU.

And Mr. Nondo says the Zambian government under President Edgar Lungu’s administration has initiated a robust health transformation programme aimed at ensuring that citizens have access to quality healthcare.

Mr. Nondo says the offer to train Zambian health personnel in emergency health and ambulance services will enhance Zambia’s health delivery system.

He says Turkey’s well developed health sector is a model which Zambia can learn from.

The Ministry of Health in Lusaka has since concluded consultations on the proposed MoU for co-operation in the field of health with Turkey.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News today by Embassy of the Republic of Zambia, Ankara, Turkey First Secretary for Press Jerry Munthali.