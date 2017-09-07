President Lungu to commission Lusaka – Ndola dual carriage way

President Edgar Lungu is this Friday expected to commission the expansion of the 1.2 Billion U.S Dollar Great North Road into Lusaka – Ndola dual carriage way.

The Contractor has mobilized equipment and works on some sections of the road have already started.

And the Road Development Agency (RDA) says the Lusaka -Ndola dual carriage way will make travel on the road safer and quicker.

RDA Acting Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs Anthony Mulowa says the road will have several features such as bypasses and take on works on the Masangano road in Luanshya.

Meanwhile motorists have welcomed government’s decision to expand the Great -North Road into a dual carriage way.