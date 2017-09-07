President Lungu asked to save Mutati

Political Scientist Dr. Alex Ng’oma has called on President Edgar Lungu to ignore massive calls for him to sack Finance Minister Felix Mutati.

Dr. Ng’oma says in fact the PF should be grateful to Mr. Mutati as he has done more good than harm to this country.

He recalls that when the Finance Minister ascended to his office, the country’s economy was limping and he has managed to stabilize it.

He says there is nothing wrong for him to combine his party mobilization duties and ministerial functions because he is a leader of the opposition MMD.

Dr. Ng’oma says it is therefore important that President Lungu ignores to these calls as they are ill conceived.