NAREP reluctant to make submissions on POA

The opposition National Restoration Party (NAREP) says it is reluctant to make submissions towards the revision of the Public Order Act because the PF Government is happy with the act in its current form.

Mr. Nondo says the PF is on record claiming that the Public Order Act is perfect in its current form and so those who are submitting may just waste their time.

He says if the government is committed to change the act, then it should have taken into consideration all the submissions made by other stakeholders such as the Church and Civil Society Organizations.

He claims that the PF as a ruling party has not submitted because they are fully aware that this is an academic exercise.