Lil Kim Fans Go In On Nicki Minaj For Crediting Foxy Brown As Her Main Inspiration

(AllHipHop Rumors) Nicki Minaj has been under fire a lot lately! Folks honestly believe she’s becoming the Queen of throwing stones and hiding her hand.
Nicki is still in a washed beef with Remy Ma, and she’s even been accused of shading newcomer Cardi B.
Nicki has continuously denied that she’s dissing Cardi, but folks aren’t buying it, especially since she posted a video of her rapping her verse on “No Flags” which people believed was aimed at Cardi, after a photo of Cardi and Beyonce went viral.
Moving on, Lil Kim’s fans are big mad at Nicki because they believe she also tries to credit Foxy Brown for being her main inspiration, when she ripped off many of Lil Kim’s looks.
Nicki took to Instagram to wish Foxy a happy birthday.
“I may have never even started rapping if it wasn’t for her. KING FOX. Her flow & delivery is still unmatched. You can’t listen to me w/o hearing her influence. She’s still the only thing I compete w/when it comes to precision of flow, delivery & execution. Trini QUEEN 🇹🇹 Happy Birthday my love @foxybrown,” posted Nicki.
Lil Kim fans went in in the comments telling Nicki that she actually copied Kim’s whole persona. Listen, they drug Nicki by the hairs on all of her Lil Kim inspired wigs. Check out some of the comments under her post.
What are your thoughts? Do you think Nicki will ever give Kim credit? Do you think they will ever collab?