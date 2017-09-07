FODEP condemns demands to sack Mutati

The Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has described as premature demands by some PF members who are demanding for the resignation of Minister of Finance Felix Mutati for allegedly destabilizing the party.

FODEP Executive Director Mweenge Chimfwembe says this is because when the Patriotic Front was entering into alliance with the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD), they knew very well that Mr. Mutati bears a responsibility to push his party and contest in an election.

Mr. Chimfwembe has told QTV news that it is immature for the ruling party to demand from Mr. Mutati to state where his loyalty is.

He has since asked the ruling party to allow the Finance Minister to do his job in ensuring that the country’s economy is improved as opposed to distract him from doing his job diligently.