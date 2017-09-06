President Lungu to receive Mutati petition today

Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila says he will present the petition from Eastern Province PF members demanding that Finance Minister Felix Mutati must resign on moral grounds or state where his loyalty belongs today.

And Mr. Mwila says he is yet to receive a petition from Central Province where some PF members are protesting over what they described as treachery from the Finance Minister.

He says the PF members are just asking the Finance Minister to choose whether to remain with government or the opposition Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) as president.

Mr. Mwila has told QTV News that Patriotic Front Members want the Finance Minister to belong to the ruling party 100 percent.

Mr. Mwila also says he would be comfortable to own the finance minister as its member.

Meanwhile Mr. Mwila has called on the Zambians not to take the Former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili seriously describing him as a bitter person.