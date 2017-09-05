Zambia is ready for the digital migration switch – Mulenga

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Kampamba Mulenga says Zambia is ready for the digital migration switch.

And Ms Mulenga has disclosed that Zambia has achieved a breaking record in Africa by being the first country to successfully acquire over five hundred thousand decoders in readiness for the digital migration switch.

She adds that this achievement has shown how ready and eager the people of Zambia are to migrate to digital television.

Ms. Mulenga was speaking on the side lines of a Southern African Development Community (SADC) conference of Ministers responsible for Communication and ICT being held in Durban, South Africa.

She has since expressed happiness that Zambia’s progress towards digital migration is within schedule as the first phase had been completed with the initial switch expected to be implemented on the 1st October this year covering the line of rail.

Ms Mulenga adds that government is impressed with the progress done so far as the country is on course to fully migrate to digital television within the next one year.

This is according to a statement made available by First Secretary Press and Public Relations, Zambia’s High Commission to South Africa Naomi Nyawali.