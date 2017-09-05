UPND in Western Province pass vote of no confidence in Provincial Chairman

UPND Management in Western Province has passed a vote of no confidence in the UPND Western Province Acting Chairperson Njamba Musanga.

In a letter addressed to the UPND Secretary General Steven Katuka obtained by QTV News in Lusaka, the management is accusing Mr. Musanga of incompetence and failure to organize and mobilize the party in the province.

The management is furthermore accusing Mr. Musanga of misusing party funds for his personal needs.

They have given fifteen reasons why the party Chief Executive Officer should with immediate effect remove the Western province Acting Provincial Chairman for the best interest of the party.

In the three paged letter signed by all Provincial officials and UPND trustees in the province, the management has furthermore accused Mr. Musanga of not being a team player.

In a letter signed by UPND Western Province Vice Chairman for Administration Mooto Mooto, they are however proposing that they have people in mind that can do better on that position which includes Kaoma UPND MP Morgan Sitwala, former Luena MP Mwambwa Imenda, member of National Management Committee Daniel Mubita and Sikongo MP Mundia Ndalamei.