Kenya election: Raila Odinga threatens re-run election boycott

Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga has said that he will not take part in the presidential election re-run slated for 17 October “without legal and constitutional guarantees”.

But he did not specify exactly what guarantees he wanted.

Last week, the Supreme Court annulled August’s election result saying the electoral commission (IEBC) had not followed the constitution.

The court said a new election needs to be held by 1 November.

In the 8 August poll, incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner with 54% of the vote and Mr Odinga got 45%, according to the electoral commission.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Odinga said that the new election must held in an environment where everything that went wrong can be corrected.

“We know exactly what transpired in these last elections, we know what the IEBC did and we know that if we were to go back there will be no different results and that’s why will say there will be no elections on the 17 October,” he said.

