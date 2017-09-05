Kanye West And Pusha T Have Some Great News For Hip-Hop

(AllHipHop News) Pusha T made a startling revelation. Kaye West has produced his entire upcoming album, Push revealed during the Made In America festival.
However, the collateral damage is that he has completely scrapped the oft-delayed King Push.
Pusha T‘s biggest fan is Kanye West. Yesterday (Sept. 3), during Push A Ton’s Made In America set, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper revealed Yeezy is producing his entire new album, but that comes with consequences.
“I done done this album like three times,” Push told the crowd
Continuing, he said, “Like [Kanye] come in and pick all the beats and sh-t and then he’d hear the beats, and he’d scrap ’em and say, ‘I can do better.’ He done done that sh*t like thee times. These past two months we’ve just been locking in—day for day, night for night—getting this album perfect for y’all.”
Pusha didn’t offer a release date or new album name at the time of this writing.