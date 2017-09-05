Chipolopolo world cup dream faces foxes test

The Chipolopolo boys will battle it out with Algeria for the second time in four days in a crucial Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B encounter at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine.

Zambia won the first leg on Saturday at Heroes Stadium through a 3-1 result that revived the Chipolopolo’s world cup dream.

A Brian Mwila brace and a wonder effort from Enock Mwepu won the day for Zambia but the second leg will be another matter with Fennec Foxes fighting for their wounded pride before their home crowd.

Today’s match will be crucial in indicating how far Group B will go in deciding who carries the ticket to Russia after table toppers Nigeria were held by Cameroun in Yaoundé.

Nigeria moved to 10 points with Zambia in good stead to move to seven points with a win while the Algerians who have not surrendered could still be in with the slenderest of mathematical chances if they beat their rivals today.

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda is sweating over the fitness of target man Brian Mwila who is under the watch of medics after having picked up a knock in Saturday’s match.

But Nyirenda could fall on Justin Shonga or Alex Ng’onga should the Platinum Stars striker not come off fit prior to the match.

In midfield Kondwani Mtonga is sure to pick up from where he left off in the first leg but the technical bench will have to decide whether to deploy the trickery and fluidity of Chisamba Lungu or the exuberance of youth in Mwepu.

At the back there will be need for the partnership of Stoppilla Sunzu and Ziyo Tembo to work on their telepathy that came short in the first leg if they have to stave off the threat posed by the Algeria attack that will have the highly rated Riyad Mahrez back in the squad after missing out on the first leg.

Expectations are high among Chipolopolo enthusiasts given the blend of youthful players that have excelled at youth level and also the assuredness of experience embodied in skipper Kennedy Mweene, Sunzu, Chisamba and Mtonga.

Kickoff for the match is at 21:30 hours Zambian time and will be carried live on pay television station SuperSport.

FAZ