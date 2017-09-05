Catholic Bishops asked to reengage HH on dialogue

Political Scientist Dr. Alex Ng’oma has advised against abandoning the proposed national dialogue as suggested by some stakeholders.

Dr. Ng’oma has however called on the Zambia Catholic Bishops to visit the UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema and remind him what is expected of him if the planned national dialogue meeting is to be successful.

Dr. Ng’oma says stakeholders calling for the abandonment of the dialogue meeting have a point because of the way the UPND Leader recently came out while in South Africa where he shot the nation in the foot through his comments.

He is furthermore advising that stakeholders in this dialogue process must be level headed and respect each other if the dialogue is to bear positive fruits.

He says it is not too late for the Catholic Bishops to sit down Mr. Hichilema before the whole process is jeopardized.

Dr. Ng’oma has told QTV News via telephone that Mr. Hichilema should also refrain from issuing disparaging remarks against government in order not to jeopardize the proposed dialogue meeting.