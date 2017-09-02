YALI writes to cabinet

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has written to cabinet, through the minister of justice, proposing that any electoral and political party reforms must be done subsequent to the removal of ambiguities and thorough amendments to the constitution of Zambia.

YALI President, Andrew Nthewewe, who has requested cabinet and government to consider re-opening public commenting on amendments to the constitution, says tabling electoral reforms and the political party’s bill in parliament before effecting amendments to the constitution will trigger a process where government and parliament will unnecessarily be repeating itself in its law-making tasks.

Mr. Nthewewe says government can afford to temporarily hold with tabling the political parties’ bill until amendments are made to article 60 of the constitution which may have a significant bearing on the bill itself.

He further states that amendments to the electoral act are premised on having a constitution which is clear of ambiguities and agreed upon by stakeholders and the general citizenry.

Mr. Nthewewe says YALI has since made proposals to cabinet and government on how it ought to proceed with amendments to the constitution, electoral reforms and enactment of the political parties’ bill.