Chola opposes re-introduction of corporal punishment

Advocacy Against Child Abuse and Gender Based Violence Executive Director; Bellion Chola has charged that the re-introduction of corporal punishment in schools will make the girl child vulnerable to cases of sexual abuse and defilement.

Mr. Chola has charged that teachers will want to be taking advantage of girls in schools sexually in the name of corporal punishment.

Mr. Chola has stated that the re-introduction of corporal punishment is completely out of context and the suggestions should not be entertained.

He has stated that Zambia being a signatory on a lot of treaties on the UN chatter on Childs rights can not agree to corporal punishment in schools as it is a violation on the Childs or pupils rights.

He has since backed the human rights position in opposing the reintroduction of corporal punishment in schools.