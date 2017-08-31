UPND doubts if FRA will meet maize target

The opposition UPND says it doubts the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) will be able to meet the target of buying 500, 000 metric tonnes of maize for strategic reserves during the current marketing season.

UPND Chairman for Rural Reconstruction and Development Moono Mapani says rural farmers, who he says are the majority farmers in Zambia, have resolved not to sale their produce to the agency in protest of the low price its offering.

Mr. Mapani says this threatens national food security.

He says the government should realize that failure to address the issue of the price the FRA is offering farmers could create more problems when it comes to national food security.