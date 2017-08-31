Ndola market arsonist handed 2-year jail sentence

The Ndola Magistrate Court has sentenced the man who sparked the fire that gutted Kapalala market yesterday to two years imprisonment with hard labour.

Magistrate Oswald Chibalo sentenced Luckson Ngabala aged 30 of Kabushi after he pleaded guilty to the charge of criminal recklessness and negligence.

In mitigation, Ngabala said it was not his intention to set the market on fire as it was also his source of livelihood.

He asked for forgiveness from the court and the affected marketeers.

But delivering judgment, Magistrate Chibalo said he was sending Ngabala to prison to protect his life as a way of keeping him away from the temper of the affected marketeers.

Magistrate Chibalo said the punishment was also meant to allow Chibalo reflect and take precaution when in public places.

He said this should also be a deterrent to offenders in the future in view of the increase in the burning of markets.