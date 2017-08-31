Justin Shonga: poised to steel the show

The race to Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup is upon us once again. Not many people are giving a chance to the green, orange, black and red of Zambia with the mighty eagle emblem on it to be in Moscow in 2018.

But Chipolopolo Coach Wedson Nyirenda believes Zambia’s chances of making it to Moscow are as good as anybody’s. The FAZ media team takes a look at part of the ammunition that seems to power the belief that Zambia could still stand tall in the race to Russia.

In focus is the two back to back fixtures on September 2 and 5 against Algeria.

JUSTIN SHONGA: POISED TO STEELTHE SHOW

Has been a shining star at a time doomsayers of the Zambian game have been scripting the downfall of the Zambian game. Justin Shonga has provided a positive talking point with a host of foreign clubs chasing his signature.

The Nkwazi Football Club striker has been in red hot form in national colours and may get a running in the match against Algeria at Heroes Stadium. He has scored six goals in nine matches for Zambia including a brace against South Africa at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on August 22 to put a strong case for his being handed the marksman role for the Chipolopolo.

Whether or not Shonga will be handed the lead attack role is the coach’s decision but the Zambia Police Sergeant who netted three goals at the Cosafa Castle Cup in 2017 will be one of those the Chipolopolo faithful will be hoping to be part of the cast.

Nigeria tops Group B with six points with second placed Cameroun on two points while Zambia takes third position with a point alongside Algeria who have an inferior goal difference.

The first leg is at Heroes Stadium on September 2 while the return leg will be three days later in Constantine in Algeria.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) presents the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier pitting Zambia against Algeria.

Date: 02/09/17

Venue: Heroes Stadium

Kickoff: 15:00 hours

Charges:

VIP: K500

WEST WING: K100

EAST, SOUTH, NORTH DECKS: K30

TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR SALE IN ALL SHOPRITE OUTLETS THROUGH COMPUTICKET.

