HH’s move to forgive his ‘oppressors’ comforts SACCORD

The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has called on President Edgar Lungu and the ruling Patriotic Front to take a similar step taken by UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema to forgive his perceived oppressors.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe has told QTV News that in order to have a successful national dialogue, it is important that politicians prepare their hearts by starting with forgiving all those who may have wronged them.

Mr. Cheembe says SACCORD commends Mr. Hichilema for his bold step to forgive those who incarcerated him.

He says it is through forgiveness that meaningful reconciliation can take place.