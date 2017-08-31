Chikuse confident sanity will return in political scene

Governance Activist Leslie Chikuse says there is hope that sanity will return on the political scene soon.

Mr. Chikuse says this is because both the ruling party and opposition are showing signs of working together as opposed to being antagonistic towards each other.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chikuse has appealed to UPND Members of Parliament to consider moving a motion in parliament to revoke the declaration of the threatened state of public emergency.

He says Parliament should ensure that it looks at this matter critically in order to promote freedom of movement and speech for the people of Zambia.