Building collapse traps people in Mumbai

Rescuers are searching for at least 30 people feared trapped in a building collapse in Mumbai.

Local reports say a three-storey building in India’s financial capital toppled early on Thursday.

“Forty people are believed to be stuck inside and a 43-member team is conducting rescue operations,” an official for India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told AFP.

Mumbai is recovering from heavy rain and flooding earlier this week.

The building in the densely populated Bhendi Bazaar area was believed to be about 100 years old.

Building accidents are not uncommon in India, particularly during the monsoon season. Poor construction standards are often to blame.

In July, 17 people were killed when a four-storey building collapsed in the Mumbai suburb of Ghatkopar.

BBC