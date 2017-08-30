Zambia green jobs programme benefits 3,000 SMEs

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has disclosed that the Green Jobs programme which was launched in September 2013 has benefited more than 3,000 building construction micro, small and medium-scale enterprises in Zambia.

ILO Country Director for Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique, Alexio Musindo says Zambia has made positive strides in promoting green jobs.

Speaking during breakfast briefing to update the media on the fourth coming Africa Forum on Private Sector Inclusive Green Growth and Decent Green Jobs Creation scheduled to take place from 6th to 8th September in Livingstone, Mr. Musindo says the Green Jobs Programme aims at promoting more and better jobs for inclusive green growth in sectors where goods and services can be produced with an environmental benefit.

He says the African Forum will promote business linkages and illuminate shared value models that business can adopt and specific approaches and partnerships that they can use to turn the principles of sustainable development into a competitive advantage for inclusive green growth and the creation of green decent jobs.

Mr. Musindo adds that the event will also serve as a platform for sharing lessons and best practices and showcasing innovative solutions to developing markets for green growth and job creation through the private sector.

He states that the Africa Forum is in line with the Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goal Number eight on promoting sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

And speaking at the same event Finnish Deputy Ambassador to Zambia Matti Vaananen has revealed that the Finnish Minister of Employment Jari Lindstrom is expected in Zambia to attend the Africa Forum.

Mr. Vaananen says the Minister’s visit is part of efforts by Finland to move from aid relations to more diversified forms of cooperation with Zambia.

The Africa Forum is jointly organized by the Finnish funded ILO led Zambia Green Jobs Programme, Zambian government, Finnish government, International Training Centre of the International Labour Organization, Partnership for Green Economy and SWITCH Africa Green.