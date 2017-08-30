Women’s Lobby welcomes raising of marriage age

The Zambia National Women’s Lobby has welcomed government’s intentions to revise the marriage Act by raising the marriage consent age to 21 from the current 18.

Organization Board Chairperson Beauty Katebe says the move will reduce divorce cases in Zambia and help promote girl child education.

She has however, urged government to harmonize the statutory and customary laws if the move is to bear the much needed results.

Ms. Katebe has has told Q-news that the Law once revised will help girls reach greater heights in their education.