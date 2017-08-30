Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Priscilla Isaac’s contract has ended.

ECZ Public Relations Officer Raphael Phiri says Ms Isaac’s contract will come to an end tomorrow, Thursday 31st August, 2017, but that her official last working day was today Wednesday, 30th August, 2017.

Mr Phiri says Ms Isaac opted not to renew her contract after serving the Commission for 17 years.

Ms Isaac joined the Commission as a public relations officer before being elevated to Deputy Director Elections and Voter Education.

Director of Electoral Operations, Chomba Chella has since been appointed to act as Chief Electoral Officer.