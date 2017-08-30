Ndola’s Kapalala market gutted

Fire has swept through Kapalala market in Masala Township in Ndola affecting the livelihoods of hundreds of marketeers who have lost their merchandise.

It is believed that the fire started in the early hours of today around 01:00hours.

The cause of the fire which has left over 3,000 stands reduced to ashes has not yet been established

Kabushi Member of Parliament who is also Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo has expressed regret at the burning of the market.

Mr Lusambo says this is considering that hundreds of marketeers depend on the market for their livelihoods.

And Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has appealed for calm as police conduct thorough investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire at the market.

He says people should not speculate on the cause of the fire, but allow the police to conduct thorough investigations.

Mr Kampyongo states that the incident is regrettable especially coming at a time when the nation had started enjoying relative calmness during the declared threatened state of emergency.