Is Kanye West Recording A Taylor Swift Diss Track?

(AllHipHop Rumors) Since Taylor Swift refuses to let the feud with Kanye West go, Kanye West allegedly is ready to be petty as well.
While it was originally said that Ye and Kim Kardashian had no plans on responding to Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, an insider has now told RadarOnline that Kardashian is “absolutely appalled” over the apparent disses in the clip.
“Honestly, Kim could not believe that Taylor would take so much time to come after her when it’s been almost a year since their feud ended. She just thinks that she is super pathetic after seeing the video,” claims an inside source.
“Kanye told Taylor that if she comes for them they will fire back at her and Taylor not only came for them, but she came for them and some,” the source added.
The source claims that Ye feels that the best revenge is getting in the studio and putting Taylor in her place!
“The moment Kanye heard her track, he was already preparing a diss track. He has been in the studio this past week working on it. Taylor said she wanted to be ‘written out of this narrative’ and, well, she just wrote herself back into it!” said the insider.
Do you think Yeezy and Kim K are really plotting on Taylor Swift, or do you think they’ve moved on?