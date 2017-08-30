HH in South Africa

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is in South Africa for a three-day visit, during which he will be attending, amongst others, a question session addressed by President Jacob Zuma in Parliament on Thursday.

News24 reports that Mr Hichelema arrived in Cape Town this afternoon where he is set to be hosted by Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane.

Mr Maimane’s chief of staff, Geordin Hill-Lewis says Mr Hichilema is in South Africa to celebrate his release with the DA.

Mr Hill-Lewis says Mr Hichilema would be attending and addressing the DA’s caucus meeting on Thursday morning, ahead of the sitting in Parliament.

He is also set to attend the DA’s federal executive meeting on Friday.

The United Party for National Development is part of a network of opposition parties in the region, organised under the Southern African Partnership for Democratic Change, of which Maimane is the chairperson.

The network is meant to give opposition parties a voice in the region, and it was also used in this instance to effect pressure on governing parties to respect human rights.