First Lady bestowed with role of matron for early childhood education in Zambia

First Lady Esther Lungu has been bestowed with the role of matron for early childhood education in Zambia by the Ministry of General Education and other cooperating partners.

And Mrs Lungu has called for strengthened multi-sectoral linkages in the provision of early childhood development services in the country by stakeholders in the education sector.

Speaking during the launch of the early childhood education instructional materials and her crowning, Mrs. Lungu said the value of a well planned early childhood education national program enhances psychological, social, physical, spiritual, and moral development of the children.

She further stated that providing quality education beginning at the early stages of development in life serves as a critical equalizer and helps in bridging the gaps between social economic classes.

The First Lady has noted the need for the provision of quality early childhood education not to be left to the ministry of general education alone, but for it to be a collective responsibility of all stakeholders.

Speaking earlier, Minister of General Education, Dr Dennis Wanchinga said government through his ministry is ensuring that the critical services of Early Childhood Education reach all parts of the country with the engagement of all stakeholders at all levels.

In a speech read on his behalf by permanent secretary Henry Tukombe, Dr Wanchinga disclosed that his ministry has established 3,367 early childhood education centers countrywide and recruited 1,355 early childhood teachers.

Meanwhile UNICEF deputy country representative Shadreck Omol has applauded Zambia for doubling access to early childhood education from 2014 to date.

He however, states that more needs to be done to build on this achievement.

Mr Omol says there is need for the country to come up with concrete time bound plans for universal access to ECE and multi sectoral approaches towards promoting Early Childhood Education around the country.