Acid spillage into Kifubwa River has been neutralized

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) says the acid spillage into Kifubwa river in Solwezi has been neutralized.

This happened when a truck carrying sulphuric acid overturned and spilled the acid into the river.

DMMU National Coordinator Patrick Kangwa tells Q-News that the situation has been contained, but has however, advised people not to buy fish from the affected areas.

He says residents in the area have also been cautioned not to use the water for any domestic purposes.

Mr Kangwa adds that members of the community have also been advised to alert the district leadership in the event of any peculiar prevailing circumstances.