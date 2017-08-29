Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video breaks 24 hour viewership record online

After dropping the music video for her latest single during the 2017 Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” has already shattered a viewership record on YouTube.

According to ABC, the macabre and self-aware music video beat the record for most-viewed video in a 24-hour period. In fact, the outlet notes that Swift’s video took less than the full day’s time to rack up 28 million views, with its peak seeing 3 million views per hour. The single dethrones “Despacito,” which got 22 million views in that time and Adele’s “Hello,” which came close at 27 million.