Tayali stages lone protest to Police HQ half naked

Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali has staged a lone protest against Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja while half naked.

And Police initially prevented Mr Tayali from presenting his petition at Force Headquarters calling for removal of Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja while half naked.

Mr Tayali who started his lone protest walk from the Freedom Statue in Lusaka while only putting on a short was later allowed to present his petition after dressing up to the Inspector General of Police’s special assistant Moses Suwali.

He however, lamented that Mr. Kanganja appears to only attend to well dressed up people.

Mr Tayali who was cheered on by motorists who honked their vehicle horns during his protest walk has reminded the Inspector General of Police that many people are suffering due to his alleged incompetence.

Mr Tayali states that he’s determined to see to it that there is professionalism in the Police service.

And Tayali has given the Judiciary a 30-days ultimatum to respond to the letter he has written them on some judges he says do not deserve to hold office.