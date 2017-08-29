Lungu urged to come out strong on Mopani

The Civil Society for poverty Reduction (CSPR) has urged President Edgar Lungu to come up with a strong position on the electricity impasse between Mopani Copper Mines and Copperbelt Energy Corporation that will benefit the workers.

CSPR Executive Director Patrick Nshindano says while President Lungu’s directive to the Ministers of Energy and Mines to engage the mining company and CEC is welcome, this is not enough until the President makes a strong directive.

Mr. Nshindano says it is high time mining companies started paying back to Zambians through cost reflective electricity tariffs which every Zambian and other businesses entities have accepted.

He says Mopani has an obligation to exhibit good business practices by ensuring that there is a win-win situation between itself and government rather than suppressing poor workers’ interests.

Mr Nshindano has further stated that if the mining company fails to comply with the new cost reflective tariffs, government should then start thinking of other business avenues than Mopani.