Lungu eulogizes late Dr. Kasonde

President Edgar Lungu eulogized late former Health Minister Dr. Joseph Kasonde for his massive contribution to the transformation of Zambia’s health sector.

Speaking during the requiem mass that preceded the late Dr. Kasonde’s burial in Lusaka, President Lungu says it is an undeniable fact that the former Health Minister played a pivotal role in promoting health activities in the country.

He says Dr. Kasonde tirelessly worked hard in improving the health sector not only during the period he served as Health Minister from 2011 to 2016, but even when held other portfolios.

He says the medical fraternity has lost a gallant practitioner who was committed to promoting good values in the health sector, not just in Zambia, but the African region.

President Lungu challenged the medical fraternity to strive to promote the three C’s that Dr. Kasonde advocated for which are caring, competency and cleanliness, saying this will see the continuation of good health values in the health sector.

And in a speech read on her behalf by Dorothy Kasanda, Dr. Kasonde’s widow Mary says life will never be the same in the absence of her late husband.

She expressed gratitude to the people of Zambia for their unwavering support during the sickness and death of her husband.

Dr. Kasonde died at the age of 79 has since been put to rest at Lusaka’s Leopards Hill Memorial Park.