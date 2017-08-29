Increase in copper prices cheers NUMAW

National Union of Miners and Allied Workers President James Chansa is optimistic that the continued increase in the price of copper on the international market will result in positive and speedy negotiations for workers’ improved conditions of service which commence in October this year.

Mr. Chansa says 2015 and 2016 where not good years for workers in the mining industry as they were subjected to poor conditions of service and low salaries because of the drop in copper prices coupled with electricity load shedding.

He has however, observed that the year 2017 has been good and promising thus far.

Mr. Chansa has urged mining firms to reward the workers handsomely and not to make the negotiations which will be held between October and December difficult in view of the positive outlook in the mining industry.

He states that on its part, the union will ensure that workers work hard to help the mining firms meet their targets.