Govt agricultural policies worries ZACCI

The Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) has noted the need for government to create an enabling environment for small scale farmers to thrive and contribute to the positive development of the agricultural sector.

ZACCI president Michael Nyirenda has noted with concern how most policies and initiatives government has come up with are mostly beneficial to commercial farmers in the country.

Mr. Nyirenda says small scale farmers are part of the bedrock of the nation’s agricultural sector.

He states that ZACCI will not relent in lobbying government to create an enabling environment for small scale farmers in the country.