ECZ urged to strictly enforce Electoral Code of conduct

Electoral Expert MacDonald Chipenzi has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to strictly enforce the Electoral Code of Conduct in the districts and wards where by-elections will be held on Sept 14, 2017.

Mr. Chipenzi says reports of District Commissioners’ involvement and use of government resources are disturbing, and that the Commission should censure such acts.

He says it would be in good order for the ECZ to be proactive in ensuring that malpractices are curbed.

Mr. Chipenzi states that these by-elections can be a redemption or turning point for the ECZ after a bruising 2016 general election whose scars are still fresh on the Commission and in many people who have developed negative attitude towards electoral body.