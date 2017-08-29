Chola speaks against emotional abuse

Advocacy against Child Abuse and Gender Based Violence has expressed concern over the rise in emotional abuse in marriages in the country.

Advocacy Executive Director Bellion Chola has explained that emotional abuse is where a partner is busy chatting with other people outside marriage so as to play with their partner’s emotions.

Mr. Chola says this is also contributing to high cases of divorce in the country.

He has advised couples to embrace communication in marriages as this is an effective way of overcoming barriers that may arise in marriages.

Mr. Chola states that emotional abuse is proving to be a challenge in marriages where partners are tortured and tormented because of weird actions by their spouses.

He is further advising couples to seek the counsel of elders each time they are confronted with such actions coming from their spouses.