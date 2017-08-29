Barclays pumps in K2.1 million in Barclays cup

Barclays bank has pumped in K2.1 million in the 2017 Barclays Cup edition which kicks off on 6th September.

Barclays bank Zambia Managing Director Mizinga Melu announced during draws conducted in Lusaka today witnessed by Sports Minister Moses Mawere.

The prize money has been upped from K300, 000 to K350, 000 with the runner up getting K180, 00 from last year’s K150, 00 while coach of the tournament will receive K15, 000 from K10, 000 with the player of the tournament walking away with K15, 000.

Man of the Match of prizes will be K5, 000 from the K1, 000 pocketed last year.

And Power Dynamos will play ZANACO in the quarter finals, with Napsa Stars taking on Green Buffaloes.

Zesco United will take winners of the game involving Monze Swallows and Kitwe United while Lusaka Dynamos will play winner of the playoff between Kabwe Warriors and National Assembly.